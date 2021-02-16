In emergency meeting, @PUCTX said “energy prices should reflect scarcity of the supply, the market price for the energy needed to serve load being shed in the face of scarcity should also be at its highest" pic.twitter.com/Dphmkt2L1t

These people are hot shit. They knew this storm was coming for like a week and did jack. Now they wanna raise people’s rates? lolololol

Via KVUE:

TEXAS, USA — With nearly 4 million Texans in need of power amid the winter storm that struck the state, demand for energy is exceptionally high. The demand has exceeded the supply that the state has to offer.

As a result, the Public Utility Commission of Texas held an emergency meeting on Monday where officials introduced an order that would adjust energy prices. The order said in part, “Energy prices should reflect scarcity of the supply. If customer load is being shed, scarcity is at its maximum, and the market price for the energy needed to serve that load should also be at its highest.”

