Here’s a look at the city skyline tonight, with many of the surrounding homes and businesses in the dark. pic.twitter.com/W5N2hfH02v

Via ABC-13:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A photo posted on social media is sparking outrage as thousands of people across the city of Houston prepare to spend a bitter cold night without power.

The photo, which was submitted to ABC13 by a viewer on Monday, shows the Houston skyline lit up and glistening in the night far in the distance as surrounding homes and businesses are left in the dark.

The photo has since garnered thousands of shares and reactions on social media, many of which include comments full of concern.

“Why is Downtown lit up like it’s 4th of July?” asked on viewer on Twitter. “Surely not all those lights need to be on.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Most of downtown is office space, so why is it all lit up when they’re asking everyone in Houston to conserve energy to help the power grid? The surrounding homes are not only dark but cold after hours without power in sub freezing temps. This is not a good look for Houston.”

