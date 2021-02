Good.

Via KTEP:

Pedro Gomez, 37, of Guatemala was so determined after he injured himself toppling off the top of the fence, he “crawled on hands and knees” away from the structure because he couldn’t walk.

The men are now recovering in a migrant shelter in this desolate border town about 90 miles from where they fell off the fence. They were swiftly returned to Mexico under title 42, a pandemic policy enacted by the Trump administration to control the spread of COVID-19.

Keep reading…