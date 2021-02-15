Romney is a disgrace.

Via Daily Caller:

An online petition is calling on the Utah Republican Party to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict former President Donald Trump during last week’s impeachment trial.

The petition is being circulated by Utah Republicans, primarily via social media, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The document refers to Romney as an “agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

Romney “misrepresented himself as a Republican” and “prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform” by voting for conviction, the petition claims.

