Via Fox News:

The White House has come out and stated that Vice President Kamala Harris’ name will not be permitted to be used in conjunction with any commercial endeavors that could be seen as having her support, after a report said lawyers told her niece Meena Harris to stop using her name to help her brand.

Meena Harris has leveraged her relationship with the vice president in the past, including for her children’s book, “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea.” Days before the inauguration, she appeared on “The Today Show” and promoted her new book, “Ambitious Girl,” as images of her and her aunt were shown on television.

