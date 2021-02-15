He will be our new God!

Via NPR:

America’s top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci received a prestigious $1 million Israeli prize Monday, along with six other researchers who shared two additional $1 million prizes for their contributions to health and medicine.

The Dan David Prize, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, said it honored Fauci for his career in public health and “speaking truth to power” during the politicized COVID-19 crisis.

Fauci “is the consummate model of leadership and impact in public health,” the awards committee said in a statement.

