Via Fox News:

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s catastrophic failure surrounding the state’s growing nursing home scandal represents a permanent stain on a legacy tainted with deceit, chaos and thousands of deaths, critics are saying — and he could be taking his younger brother down with him.

Cuomo’s nursing home controversy came under renewed focus last week when his top aide admitted that his administration had withheld the true number of COVID-19 related deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, as first reported by the New York Post.

