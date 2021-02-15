Via Dailywire:

Following the drama surrounding the resignation of a New York Times veteran science reporter, employees inside the company have said the union designed to protect them is now more concerned with being “woke” than protecting employees.

Several Times employees spoke to the Washington Free Beacon, detailing the problems within the New York Times Guild, the employee union.

“The people I’m supposed to go to if I have a problem with management are the same ones who might try to get me fired,” one union member told the outlet. “The union is the last place I would go for support.”

Keep reading…