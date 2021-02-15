Via DailyCaller:

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Adam “Pacman” Jones has reportedly been arrested.

According to WCPO, Jones was taken into custody Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio after allegedly kicking and punching someone in the head until they were unconscious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He is slated to see a judge Monday on a misdemeanor assault charge. More details about the alleged situation aren’t known at this time.

