I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation? pic.twitter.com/9Ww0TLveNA

Via Fox News:

A senior impeachment aide said the inclusion of a fake blue check verification mark on tweets that were presented at the Senate trial was an accident.

The tweets showed comments from Jennifer Lynn Lawrence who was retweeted by former President Trump. The two tweets that were exhibited included blue check marks next to Lawrence’s name.

Blue checks show the user’s identity has been verified and also connote a certain status.

“The final graphic accidentally had a blue verification checkmark on it, but the substance of it was entirely accurate,” the aide said.

The aide added: “If anything, it is further evidence of President Trump’s attention to and knowledge of what was being openly planned on January 6 by his followers, even those without Twitter verifications.”

