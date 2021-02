Via DailyMail:

Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following the death of George Floyd.

The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, there are only 638 officers available to work, which is roughly 200 fewer than usual.

Keep reading…