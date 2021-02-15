Via Statesman:

Austin Energy began rotating blackouts across the city early Monday to ease the strain on the power grid amid a record-setting freeze in Central Texas.

“Due to record electric demand, Texas electric grid operator is directing rotating outages to protect electric grid reliability,” the utility said in a written statement, referring to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s power output.

Austin Energy tweeted at 3:30 a.m. that outages were lasting longer than the expected 40 minutes “due to the severity of weather and the condition of the [ERCOT] grid” and asked residents to continue to conserve energy. The extended outages have continued past 5:30 a.m.

Keep reading…