Via Breaking 911:

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass “common-sense gun law reforms” Sunday. The statement from Biden comes on the three-year anniversary of the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida. Biden promised “this administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call.”

Read the full statement below.

Three years ago today, a lone gunman took the lives of 14 students and three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever.

For three years now, the Parkland families have spent birthdays and holidays without their loved ones. They’ve missed out on the experience of sending their children off to college or seeing them on their first job after high school. Like far too many families, they’ve had to bury pieces of their soul deep within the Earth. Like far too many families — and, indeed, like our nation — they’ve been left to wonder whether things would ever be okay.

