Via DailyCaller:

Seven Republicans voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 vote, with just seven Republicans voting with Democrats to convict Trump. In order to have convicted Trump in the Senate, Democrats would have needed 17 Republican senators to side with them. Six of the seven Senators were expected to vote in favor of impeachment, however, Sen. Richard Burr was a surprise vote to many.

Keep reading…