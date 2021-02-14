Via The Sun:

BRITS may have to show a vaccine passport to go to a pub or restaurant Dominic Raab suggested today.

Proposals to introduce documents to let immunised Brits lead a normal life are “under consideration” he said.

Whitehall has been looking at plans for vaccine passports to families to go on foreign holidays again.

But this is the first time a Cabinet minister has broken cover to say that businesses in the UK could use them to let in or bar punters.

He told LBC: “It is something that hasn’t been ruled out and is something under consideration.

“But of course you have got to make it workable.

