GRAHAM: “I thought the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional. I condemn what happens on January 6th, but the process they used it to impeach this president was an affront to rule of law. He is the first president to ever be impeach without a lawyer, without a witness. We will have an ability to confront those against him in the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay and we’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the house, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So, we’ve opened pandoras box here and I’m sad for the country.