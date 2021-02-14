Zero arrests made. As usual.

Via National File:

A group of Seattle Antifa members, who organize on the chat messaging system Discord, build a “snow wall” that successfully kept emergency vehicles from responding last night. They claimed it was simply a “snowball fight” on public property, and refused to leave when police asked them to.

In one video, a group of shrill female voices mocks the police, telling them that Antifa is aware they cannot arrest individuals without committing “violent offenses.” As the police leave, Antifa members proceed to throw a snow ball at a police vehicle.

Keep reading…