Caught him in 24 hours. Still can’t deal with BLM and Antifa though.

Via DailyMail:

A subway stabber who killed two homeless people and slashed two others during a violent 14-hour spree has been caught, and was splattered in blood when he was arrested, police say.

The man, who has not yet been named, was in still in possession of the knife and had blood on his sneakers, cops told the New York Post.

The man was wearing layers of clothes and a winter coat with high-top sneakers, sources told the New York Daily News.

