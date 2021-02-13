Via NPR:

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump won’t be hearing from witnesses after all.

After a two-hour break in the trial following a Senate vote to allow for witnesses, House managers and Trump’s attorneys agreed to stipulate that a statement released Friday by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., could be entered into the trial record.

The deal averted a showdown between the two sides over whether to call Herrera Beutler and possibly many other witnesses — a development that could have delayed the trial’s conclusion and the Senate’s other business for weeks.

