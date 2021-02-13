Via TPM:

Members of the New York State Assembly have expressed calls to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his emergency powers following revelations that the New York governor’s administration deliberately hid the true extent of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes throughout the state.

Cuomo’s emergency powers were granted by the Assembly last March with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed him enact zones throughout the state and enforce lockdowns in accordance with guidance provided by the state’s Department of Health.

