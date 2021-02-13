Via DailyCaller:

Meghan McCain said Friday that no one in her family would spit on John Weaver or Steve Schmidt if they were on fire.

McCain expressed her disdain for the two men in a series of tweets, noting that they had both been banned — along with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace — from attending the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain’s funeral despite working on his 2008 presidential campaign.

