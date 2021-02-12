Via Gizmodo:

Miami’s mayor, Francis Suarez, is champing at the bit to rebrand his city as a haven for tech entrepreneurs and the tax dollars that come in their wake. His latest branding effort involves a push to make the city offer its municipal workers the option to get paid in bitcoin, and he’d love it if citizens could pay their taxes using the volatile cryptocurrency as well.

On Thursday, Suarez announced on Twitter that Miami’s governing commission approved a resolution allowing the city to study the feasibility of providing city employees with the option of being paid in bitcoin. Details of the meeting haven’t been uploaded to the city’s website yet, but Bloomberg reports that the resolution was a bit less ambitious than the mayor originally wanted.

