Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she will vote against a $15 minimum wage if it’s included in the COVID relief plan, effectively killing Democrats hopes of passing the controversial measure with a simple majority vote.

‘What’s important is whether or not it’s directly related to short-term Covid relief. And if it’s not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation,’ Sinema told Politico in an interview. ‘The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn’t be in there.’

Democrats hoped to pass the measure as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, which would allow them to get it through the Senate via reconciliation – a process that lets them avoid a GOP filibuster.

