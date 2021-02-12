Via Star Tribune:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is rising on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as she steps into the role of vice chairwoman of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Africa and global human rights issues.

Omar’s office said her new position was being announced Thursday in Washington. The panel’s full name is the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations.

“Upholding basic human rights around the world is a core priority for me and the Fifth District of Minnesota,” Omar, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement. “As someone who represents a large African diaspora community and is the first African-born immigrant to serve in Congress, I am particularly excited to play a leadership role in overseeing our international aid and foreign policy on the continent.”

Keep reading…