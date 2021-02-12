Probably the least shocking thing you will hear all day.

PSAKI: “Working with our partners and allies, and in all of the conversations with Europeans, with allies in the region, China and the relationship with China has been a pivotal part of those conversations. So that’s also part of our strategy. And then also you saw some of it play out yesterday in the review he announced at the Pentagon, So, it is is currently playing out, but we are not in a rush and we are three weeks in, and, you know, our team is taking a very strategic approach to our relationship.”