Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned lawmakers Thursday that China is aggressively outpacing the United States on infrastructure.

“They’re investing a lot of money, they’re investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things,” Biden said he told a bipartisan group of senators whom he met with in the Oval Office.

