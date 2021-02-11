Traitors all.

Via The Hill:

Senators say as many as a half-dozen GOP lawmakers could vote with Democrats to convict former President Trump for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 after the powerful presentations by impeachment managers, including chilling footage of the attack on the Capitol.

That would not be enough to secure a conviction of Trump, something that would require at least 17 Republican votes assuming every Democrat in the chamber votes to impeach. But it would be the largest bipartisan Senate majority in history for a presidential impeachment vote.

