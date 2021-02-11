I live in Texas and Texans can’t even drive in rain. IDK what possessed them to try ice.

Via NBC:

A pileup involving 100 vehicles has killed at least five people, injured dozens more and brought traffic on a slippery Texas interstate to a halt, officials said Thursday.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said authorities were going to each vehicle to assess medical needs after the “mass casualty incident” involving tractor-trailers and other vehicles on Interstate 35. The freeway will be closed all day “to remove vehicles one by one,” he said.

