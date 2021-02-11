Fatso was not a great attorney general it seems.

Via DailyWire:

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with George Floyd’s death, reportedly agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder late last year but former Attorney General William Barr rejected the deal.

Chavin’s case will go to trial in March and it is expected to garner national attention, give that Floyd’s death while in Chauvin’s custody, sparked national anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests. According to charging documents, Chauvin is alleged to have knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, choking off Floyd’s supply of oxygen, leading to Floyd’s death by asphyxiation.

Keep reading…