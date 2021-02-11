Via CosmicBook:

“Cancel Disney Plus” trends on Twitter in the wake of Disney and LucasFilm firing The Mandalorian star Gina Carano.

Carano, who starred as Cara Dune for two seasons of The Mandalorian and was expected to star in the Rangers of the New Republic spinoff was fired by Disney over tweets comparing political oppression to that of the Nazis treatment of Jews.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” said Lucasfilm in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Keep reading…