Via The Post Millennial:

Andy Ngo’s new book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, has hit The New York Times bestseller list, in at number five on the hardcover non-fiction list and number 3 on the combined e-book and hardcover non-fiction list. The book details Antifa’s organizational efforts and patterns of violence, most notably in Portland and Seattle. Antifa, Ngo said, “is just one manifestation of far-left domestic terrorism in the US.”

Keep reading…