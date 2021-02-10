Via FaceBook:
Under our Coordinating Harm policy , we prohibit content that:
Coordinates, depicts, admits to, or promotes the active and deliberate spread of communicable diseases by you or your associates.
When we have additional information and/or context to identify it, we also prohibit:
Content coordinating in-person events or gatherings when participation involves or encourages people who have COVID-19 to join.
Content coordinating interference with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Content calling to action, advocating, or promoting that others not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under our Regulated Goods policy, we’ve taken steps to protect against exploitation of this crisis for financial gain and prohibit the below content when we have additional information and/or context to identify it: