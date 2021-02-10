They helped destory the election and the country, why stop now?

Via CNN:

Facebook will start reducing the amount of political content users see while scrolling their primary feeds.

The social media platform will “temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in News Feed for a small percentage of people” in Brazil, Indonesia and Canada this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The changes will be applied to a limited number of US users in the coming weeks.

“During these initial tests we’ll explore a variety of ways to rank political content in people’s feeds using different signals, and then decide on the approaches we’ll use going forward,” Aastha Gupta, product management director at Facebook, wrote in the blog post.

