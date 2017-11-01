Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

The NBA is once again enforcing its longstanding policy requiring teams to play the national anthem before games after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided to discontinue the practice in Dallas because he and the team believe The Star-Spangled Banner does not represent all communities.

‘With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,’ NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

The Mavs host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Cuban told The New York Times that the team plans to comply with the league policy: ‘We are good with it.’

He also released his own statement on Wednesday afternoon: ‘We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them.