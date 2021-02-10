really horrendous.

Via DailyWire:

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly “furious” with the way that his impeachment defense team performed on day one of his Senate trial.

“Two sources in fact, who spent time with the former president today described him as being quote, ‘furious and beyond angry’ with his impeachment defense team,” Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke reported. “He was especially upset with attorney Bruce Castor, as you pointed out for his quotes, rambling opening argument. The former president spending the day watching the trial from inside his private quarters at Mar-A-Lago, no golf with the very same plan for tomorrow.”

Keep reading…