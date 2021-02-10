Literally without a fight.

Via Neowin:

Twitter has announced that it is suspending more than 500 accounts after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This comes just a week after Twitter was forced to withhold accounts from the Indian audience.

In a new blog post, Twitter has clarified its stance on the government’s request to suspend various accounts. The company notes that it plans to work in compliance with the Indian law as well as its own Terms of Service. Moreover, Twitter noted that since 26th January 2021, the company has blocked several hashtags and tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules.

It also took action against misinformation surrounding the farmers’ protest “and prioritized labeling of Tweets that were in violation of our synthetic and manipulated media policy.”

