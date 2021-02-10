Jeep picked a great guy for their commercial.

Via TMZ:

Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a DWI case after he was busted in his home state … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Boss was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He’ll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks.

We’re told the rock icon was cooperative throughout the arrest. As far as we can tell, this is his first arrest for DWI.

