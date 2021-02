Via Breaking 911:

Orlando, Florida – Don V. Cisternino, 45, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and three counts of illegal monetary transactions.

According to the indictment, in or about May 2020, Cisternino fraudulently secured more than $7.2 million in emergency funds through a Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan.

Keep reading…