All this for a minuscule percentage of the population.

Via Daily Mail:

A hospital has told staff to use terms like ‘birthing parents’ and ‘human milk’ rather than just referring to ‘mothers’ and ‘breast milk’ so transgender people are not offended.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust unveiled a blizzard of ‘gender inclusive’ phrases in a drive to stamp out ‘mainstream transphobia’.

The Trust is the first in the country to formally implement such a radical overhaul for its maternity services department – which will now be known as ‘perinatal services’.

Other changes include replacing the use of the word ‘woman’ with the phrase ‘woman or person’, and the term ‘father’ with ‘parent’, ‘co-parent’ or ‘second biological parent’, depending on the circumstances.