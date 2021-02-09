Via The Blaze:

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs capped off a disappointing financial year for the National Football League by posting the worst viewership for a championship game in 15 years and ratings among the worst ever.

According to figures released Tuesday by CBS Sports, America’s biggest broadcast event garnered a total audience of 96.4 million viewers on Sunday night, a stark 5% drop-off from last year’s Super Bowl on Fox and well below the 114.4 million audience that tuned in for the most-watched Super Bowl in 2015, Deadline reported.

