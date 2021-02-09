You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r

Sigh…

Via TMZ:

The folks at “American Idol” know gold fell in their laps when Claudia Conway auditioned … and they’re, very wisely, milking it even before the season begins.

Kellyanne Conway’s headline-grabbing teen got the front-and-center tease treatment Monday night in a new trailer for the upcoming ‘AI’ season on ABC … and they didn’t pussyfoot with the big name they had in their midst. Claudia’s appearance was cut as its own TV spot.

You hear Ryan Seacrest talking about how she’s a social media sensation, but perhaps more importantly … she’s the kid of 2 very famous political figures, which CC herself alludes to on camera.

Keep reading…