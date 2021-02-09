Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON – Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, apologized Tuesday for her Twitter feuds with Republicans and pledged her role as an “impassioned advocate” would change if confirmed as White House budget chief.

“Over the last few years, it’s been part of my role to be an impassioned advocate,” Tanden, who leads a left-leaning think tank, told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in her first confirmation hearing. “I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language and social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it.”

