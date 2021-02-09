Via Washington Post:

TAIPEI, Taiwan — After a 12-day visit, a team on a World Health Organization mission to Wuhan appeared no closer to solving the mystery of how the novel coronavirus first spread to humans and sparked a pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference for the first time on Tuesday, leaders of the combined mission representing Chinese and international researchers said they found that the virus, officially called SARS-Cov-2, was spreading in the city of Wuhan in central China during December 2019 in parallel both inside and outside the Huanan Seafood Market, which they said indicates that the market was not the original source of the outbreak.

