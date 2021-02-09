Via DailyWire:

Actor Don Cheadle does not include himself among the list of celebrities warning about the dangers of cancel culture and believes that its dangers have been overblown.

Speaking with Fox News, the “Avengers: Endgame” star said that cancel culture is only real “if you listen to that noise.”

“I guess it’s real to the degree that you listen to that noise. I don’t know that people are purely canceled because … I don’t know that there are any pure irredeemable situations unless it’s been deemed, not that you have said something off, but that you are that way and that there is stuff in your past that is consistent with that thing that you said, that one-off thing that looked like a one-off moment,” he said.

