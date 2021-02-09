Via TPM:

A Los Angeles Times review of Andy Ngo’s bestselling book on Antifa violence compares the investigative journalist to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

In the piece titled, “Review: Andy Ngo’s new book still pretends [A]ntifa’s the real enemy,” author Alexander Nazaryan called Ngo’s new book on the radical anti-fascist movement “supremely dishonest.”

