I was beaten & robbed on 29 June by at least a dozen masked antifa assailants in downtown Portland. I was hospitalized with head contusions, a ripped ear & a brain hemorrhage. There have been no arrests. Please join me in my effort to seek justice. https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/owFXGdepFz
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019
Via TPM:
A Los Angeles Times review of Andy Ngo’s bestselling book on Antifa violence compares the investigative journalist to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.
In the piece titled, “Review: Andy Ngo’s new book still pretends [A]ntifa’s the real enemy,” author Alexander Nazaryan called Ngo’s new book on the radical anti-fascist movement “supremely dishonest.”