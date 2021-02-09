Via Newsweek:

Senator Lisa Murkowski has called on the Republican Party to look to the future and— using similar language as the under-fire GOP Rep. Liz Cheney—said that she has “not embraced the party of Donald Trump.”

The comments by the Alaska senator came as GOP lawmakers who voted for Trump’s impeachment said they did not regret their decision despite the political cost.

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has been censured by her state party in Wyoming for being one of the 10 GOP representatives who voted to impeach.

She defended her stance, telling Fox News the party should “not be embracing the former president.”

