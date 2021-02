LOL…

A man has been arrested in connection to the US Capitol riot after boasting to a local news outlet that he chugged wine stolen from a lawmaker’s liquor cabinet during the chaos.

Jason Riddle, 32, of Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested by FBI special agents in Boston on Monday, according to CBS Boston.

Riddle was charged Friday with illegally entering a restricted building, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint.

