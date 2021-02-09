This imbecile has been the CEO of AFL-CIO since I can’t even remember. How he’s managed this boggles my mind.

Via DailyCaller:

The head of a powerful federation of labor unions appeared uncomfortable during an interview when asked about President Joe Biden’s executive actions killing union jobs.

Richard Trumka, the president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), appeared uncomfortable when asked about job-killing executive actions already taken by President Joe Biden, during an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Sunday. Trumka, who supported the president’s campaign, told Swan he agreed with the Laborers International Union of North America’s (LiUNA) assessment that Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline’s federal permit would kill thousands of union jobs.

