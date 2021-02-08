Tom Brady’s politics aren’t the problem. It’s his refusal to recognize that his ability to enter and exit the debate when he chooses, to shield himself from accountability, is a privilege that Black and brown athletes don’t have. https://t.co/pb9PEhvgn0

Via Fox News:

With Tom Brady days away from playing in his tenth Super Bowl, a USA Today sports columnist has taken aim at the NFL superstar over his past support of former President Donald Trump.

In a piece published Tuesday headlined, “Tom Brady has gotten an undeserved pass for his past support of Donald Trump,” Nancy Armour accused the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback of being “happy to talk politics until he wasn’t.”

Armour cited the presence of a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s locker while he was a member of the New England Patriots and previous comments he made supporting his “friend” Trump before insisting it’s no longer convenient to talk about the 45th president now that he’s out of office and facing a second impeachment trial.

