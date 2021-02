Because that would have taken an ounce of class.

Via NY Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Post on Monday that she’s not going to apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz for accusing him of nearly having her “murdered” during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The New York Democrat, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, said at a press conference that she sticks by her words.

“That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said,” Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, said at the Queens event.